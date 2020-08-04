Clorinda Morfin

First and foremost, Cory was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment she spent with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. Always welcoming her grandchildren with a hug, a kiss, and the sweet smell of Tabu perfume along with a full cookie jar. As a devout Catholic, her deep faith played a very important part in her life. Cory had an outgoing personality and made friends everywhere she went. An amazing cook and storyteller, she could entertain you for hours. Many of her family members inherited her love of shopping and all things fashion related. Never would you see Cory without her hair, nails and makeup done, jewelry on, and sporting a cute pair of shoes. Spending time with family and friends, camping, bowling, watching NASCAR and sports, enjoying the occasional margarita and dancing to country music made her as happy as could be. Clorinda leaves a legacy of 7 children, 18 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren — all of whom she adored until her final breath. Although we will miss her tremendously, Cory made it very clear she had lived a joyful and loving life and was at peace with her journey here on Earth. We find comfort knowing she has reunited with her soulmate and they are both hand and hand watching over us from Heaven.