February 24, 1934 – June 2, 2020
On the night of June 2, God called his most beautiful of angels home. Connie Wornek was born on February 24, 1934 in Shelley, Idaho where she met and married her high school sweetheart. They moved to Elko, Nevada shortly after and she spent the rest of her life showing us all what grace really is. Connie was cherished by all who knew her. She passed as she did everything. Quietly, gracefully and surrounded by her family.
Connie leaves behind the love of her life, Lynn Wornek; sons, Jerry and Kim Wornek; daughters-in-law, Melodie and Donna Wornek and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends and loved ones. She will be missed more than we have words to say.
Services will be held at the Elko Cemetery on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00am. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to your favorite charity.
