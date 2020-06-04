On the night of June 2, God called his most beautiful of angels home. Connie Wornek was born on February 24, 1934 in Shelley, Idaho where she met and married her high school sweetheart. They moved to Elko, Nevada shortly after and she spent the rest of her life showing us all what grace really is. Connie was cherished by all who knew her. She passed as she did everything. Quietly, gracefully and surrounded by her family.