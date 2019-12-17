Corajean Hubbard Biegler

B. Nov. 18, 1931, Elba, ID; d. Dec. 13, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT; m. John Philip Biegler, Apr. 1, 1956, Elko, NV in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, College Ave. on Easter Sunday. Howard Wesley Hubbard and Josephine Sanford brought their family of Howard Ray, Corajean, and James Micheal to the Ruby Dome Ranch right after the war with the Sanford siblings and her grandparents, Jennie and Frank. When her mother died, the family broke up with Howard taking his children to southern California where Corajean graduated from Long Beach HS and continued on for an associate degree before moving back to SLC closer to family. Corajean married her friend, Margaret’s brother, John, and started a wonderful life together building the insurance agency until his passing Oct. 21, 1993. They loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and just roasting hot dogs. Corajean loved her roses and her yard was gorgeously arrayed during the summer. We thank all who helped her maintain it these last few years. The center of their lives was their children, Laurie Jo and Philip Jerome, and the grandchildren’s activities. Corajean was greatly blessed to have them all live near her until each graduated HS and moved on to college, marriage and families of their own. She is survived by Phil (Pam Conner), Laurie Steflik (Daniel), and their children, Jonathan (Patti) greats, Lila, Evalyn, & Ruby; Timothy (Mary Kay) greats, Carter, Hyrum, Emmy, & Zane; Jenna Weeks (Sam) greats, Clara, Eloise, & Harriet; Amy Lopez (Jamir) greats, Benjamin & Danny; and Cameron (Janessa). Until we meet again, we will miss you dearly and love you eternally. Services will be Sat. Dec. 21, 2019, 10 am. viewing, 11 am funeral, 3001 N. 5th Stake Center