Craig G Zuegar

December 18, 1957 – September 14, 2019

Gilbert Zueger, 61, died peacefully in his home in Elko, Nevada on September 14th, 2019. Craig was born to Gilbert and Sharon Zueger in Jackson, California on December 18th, 1957.

Craig loved the outdoors and had always planned to hit big gold panning. He loved fly fishing and telling fish tales to his brothers. Craig grew up in Rancho Cordova where he is well known for his accomplishments in football and wrestling. Craig moved to Texas where he worked construction and had his first daughter. Craig then moved back to California to be near family and had his other 2 daughters. Craig raised his children in Wallace, Idaho. His happiest moments were anytime spent with his kids and grandchildren. Craig moved around to be near his daughters and grandchildren, and finally to Elko, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Craig is preceded in death by his brother Joel. He is survived by his parents, siblings Karen, Eric and Scott, his daughters, Marcina, Zara and Savoie and his 6 grandchildren. A funeral is being held November 4th at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Rancho Cordova, California.

