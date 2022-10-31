February 26, 1947—September 29, 2022

On September 29, 2022, Curtis A. Lynn of Ione, Washington passed away from cancer while living with his cousin in Parma, Idaho.

Curtis is survived by many friends and loving family members. Curt’s wife of 43 years, Lee Stark, died in 2021. Curtis faced his third battle with cancer with grace, courage and, most importantly, his humor intact. Curtis’s kind and helpful nature was with him to the end.

Curtis was born in Elko, Nevada on February 26, 1947, to Lillian and Cal Lynn. He was one of a band of cousins and half-siblings. He was loved by them all.

Curtis was a forward artillery observer on the Cambodia border during some of the most intense firefights during the Vietnam war. Curtis received a Purple Heart for a wound he received from a grenade. He was proud to be a member of the VFW and had been a member of the Lions Club. His and Lee’s work can still be seen at the Tiger Store. They both were public minded citizens.

Both Curtis and Lee requested no funeral services on their passing and that their ashes be spread in the Pend Oreille River at their home of 20 years near Ione, WA.

Curtis had many relatives including his cousins: Dennis Lynn, Vicki Ramstad, Janice Epps, Judi Boyce and Gary Rohwer and his half-siblings including Ron, Larry and Bill Tyler, and Gracie Ellen Sheen and their families.

Condolences and memories can be sent to his cousin, Gary Rohwer, P.O. Box 60, Parma, ID 83660. gary@bardiamond.com Call or text 208-340-1010.