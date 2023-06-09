Curt grew up in Loyal Oak, west of Akron, Ohio when old farms and woodlots were slowly being converted to residential areas. Yet, sufficient wild areas existed and allowed young Curt to learn and practice traditional pursuits like fishing, hunting, tending trap lines (from 4th grade through high school) with a like-minded friend, and learning about wild things in general. Later, fishing trips to Canada with friends and to Kentucky with relatives added fuel to his passion for being in the outdoors and understanding natural systems, from evolution and biology to geology and astronomy. He attended Kent State University and the University of Michigan, graduating with a B.S. in Natural Resource Management in 1979. Early job opportunities led him west, working for the Bureau of Land Management in Rock Springs, WY, and Battle Mountain and Carson City, NV. He married fellow west-going Ohioan Susan Inkel in April 1981, and both worked in various parts of Nevada until Curt joined Sue in 1984 at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) Gallagher State Fish Hatchery in Ruby Valley, NV. While there, Curt managed “Ruby Station”, and both sons, Carson (1985) and Owen (1987), were born. Self-powered outdoor recreation on the Ruby Lakes marshes and in the Ruby Mountains took on immense and nearly spiritual importance to the family. In 1993, Curt transferred into the NDOW Game Biologist position in Ely, NV where he was challenged to manage big game and game birds over approximately 12,000 square miles. His work in the field involved many days in helicopters, countless early mornings and late nights collecting data, and various trap and transplant projects with Elk, Pronghorn, Desert and Rocky Mountain Sheep, Wild Turkey, Sage & Sharp-tailed Grouse and Chukar Partridge. He also spent a great deal of time on data management, population modeling, interacting with the public, and responding to injured wildlife. Curt worked with other agencies on land use and habitat issues including species management plans for elk and Sage Grouse developed and revised through lengthy public planning processes. Curt had a passion for good data, science-based management, and balancing healthy wildlife populations with accessible, public benefit. Although he carefully and respectfully advocated this passion, he was actually quite shy and uneasy around people. He was known by his colleagues as a dedicated, uncompromising, fair, and patient biologist and public servant. He said, “I greatly enjoyed being a member of such a hard-charging team as the Game Division and NDOW in general.” Curt retired in December 2014 after 30+ years with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. In retirement, he enjoyed growing incredibly productive tomato and squash gardens, keeping tabs on his beloved Ohio sports teams, investigating Sage Grouse leks as a volunteer, accompanying his sons and their families on far flung fishing, hunting and backpacking trips, and making solo cross-country road trips to visit friends and family. In 2012, he spent two months afield on Alaska’s North Slope to serve as a “technician” to his son, Carson while conducting his M.S. research estimating arctic soil carbon.