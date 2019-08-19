Cynthia Jean Hansford

August 24, 1955 – August 12, 2019
On Monday, August 12, 2019, Cindy Hansford (Elser) beloved mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, sister and daughter died peacefully at home in Oregon City, Oregon surrounded by family, after a courageous struggle with leukemia.
A cherished kindergarten teacher of 37 years, Cindy touched the lives of thousands over her career with the Elko County School District, the majority of her time spent at Grammar No. 2.
Cindy is survived by her parents Donald and Barbara Elser; siblings Suella (Brown), Donald, and Rodney Elser; husband Rodger Hansford; children Timothy Hansford (Darci) and Christina Bucarey (Ethan) (Hansford); granddaughter Hazel Hansford; numerous nieces and nephews; and chihuahua Ruby.
Cindy requested donations towards her grandchildren’s education in lieu of flowers. Please visit the Go Fund Me page Cindy Hansford Education Fund gf.me/u/uthv47 or mail checks to: Tim Hansford 19028 Bedford Dr. Oregon City, Or 97045
A memorial will be held the summer of 2020 in Elko, NV. Details to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.