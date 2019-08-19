{{featured_button_text}}
Cynthia Jean Hansford

August 24, 1955 – August 12, 2019

On Monday, August 12, 2019, Cindy Hansford (Elser) beloved mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, sister and daughter died peacefully at home in Oregon City, Oregon surrounded by family, after a courageous struggle with leukemia.

A cherished kindergarten teacher of 37 years, Cindy touched the lives of thousands over her career with the Elko County School District, the majority of her time spent at Grammar No. 2.

Cindy is survived by her parents Donald and Barbara Elser; siblings Suella (Brown), Donald, and Rodney Elser; husband Rodger Hansford; children Timothy Hansford (Darci) and Christina Bucarey (Ethan) (Hansford); granddaughter Hazel Hansford; numerous nieces and nephews; and chihuahua Ruby.

Cindy requested donations towards her grandchildren’s education in lieu of flowers. Please visit the Go Fund Me page Cindy Hansford Education Fund gf.me/u/uthv47 or mail checks to: Tim Hansford 19028 Bedford Dr. Oregon City, Or 97045

A memorial will be held the summer of 2020 in Elko, NV. Details to follow.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments