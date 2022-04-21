Cynthia L. Urresti

Cindy was born on October 27th, 1954 in Elko, Nevada, to Jess and Donna Urresti. She grew up in Wells with her brothers, Rick and Jim, and graduated from Wells High School in 1972. In 1981, she moved to Couer d'Alene, ID and began to raise her beloved children, Stacie and TJ. They then moved to Elko, NV, where Cindy worked for UPS for 9 years and she finished her working life as a loan service officer for Stewart Title, retiring in 2020. Throughout her life, she most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially outdoors on camping or fishing trips or attending Basque festivals. Often the life of the party, Cindy enjoyed a good martini or a Basque Picon at the end of the day. Her family and friends will remember her for having the brightest smile and giving the tightest hugs - a common trait among the Urrestis. Cindy is also embodied in a short poem by the writer, Adam Gordon: “Life is mainly froth and bubble, two things stand like stone. Kindness in another's trouble, courage in your own.” Cindy will be remembered for her kindness and courage, which will continue in her large and beautiful family.