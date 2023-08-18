October 12, 1951—August 12, 2023
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dale Coleman, a loving husband, devoted father, and a true outdoor enthusiast. Dale’s journey on this earth began on October 12, 1951 and peacefully departed on August 12, 2023. He was the third son of Frank and Mary Coleman.
Dale is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nadine; brothers: Bill and Jito; his children: Mandy (Coleman) and Matt Genetti, Brian and Samantha Coleman, and AJ Coleman; grandkids: Coleman, Abby, Elsie, Ila, Lucas and Noah; and his faithful, furry companion, Doug.
From a young age, Dale quickly found a love for the outdoors, adventure and chasing his curiosity. Dale’s love for skiing was shared with his family and the Elko community. Dale found his happiest times were spending time with his family and getting the entire family together for an annual ski trip. He also shared his skiing passion with the Elko community as a founding member of the Elko SnoBowl. Another outdoor passion was fly fishing, which was something that pulled him and his two brothers together from Elko, Reno and Vermont on a regular basis. Dale’s sense of adventure ultimately led him to a career as a helicopter pilot and mechanic, where he logged 15,307 hours of flight time. If it could be built, fixed, repaired, or remodeled, Dale could do it. He was a true craftsman who enjoyed working with wood, metal, and anything that needed to be fixed. His hands were never idle and he spent most of his time working on projects, because helping his family and friends is what made Dale happy. It wasn’t just help you got though, it was often a lesson because Dale didn’t just want to do something for you, he wanted to help you learn to do it yourself.
Dale loved his family, their pets and enjoyed craft beer and good music. In honor of Dale, please enjoy time with your family, turn on a good song and enjoy a cold beer. Cheers to a good life!
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Genesis Hospice for their amazing care and support of Dale and family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Coleman family’s residence. For more details, please contact the family.
