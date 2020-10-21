Dale Ray Tarbet unexpectedly passed away in Ryndon, NV on October 18, 2020 at the age of 53.

He was born on September 30, 1967 in Preston, ID to Dallin and Doris Tarbet. He began working in the mining industry after graduating high school. Dale truly loved working with equipment and people. Dale was blessed to have four children. He was honored to have many grandchildren. He was always a straight from the cuff kind of guy that would help anyone if they needed it. He taught his children the values of hard work, commitment, compassion for others, and many other life skills.

Dale is survived by his mother, Doris Downs; daughter, Stephanie Tarbet; son, Tyler Tarbet; daughter, Jessie Wilcox; daughter, Josie June; brother, David (Kerry) Tarbet; sister, Cassy (Rhyan) Meade; eight grandchildren, a niece, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Dallin Tarbet, his wife, Evon Tarbet, grandparents, cousins, and a niece.

Dale’s love of mining even took him to other countries. He was so pleased to go to the Dominican Republic to train others in the mining industry. All the while he learned a new language and was able to spread his love to others in many different ways.

Funeral services will be held, Friday October 23, 2020 at Dale’s home in Ryndon.

In lieu of flower please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.