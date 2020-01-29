Dan Blossom

September 28, 1928 — January 23, 2020
Dan was born to Wilbur Blossom and Millie Cavanaugh on September 28, 1928 in Battle Mountain, Nevada. He passed away, at home on January 23, 2020 at 91 years old.
He is survived by his three daughters, Danena (Roger), Carol, and Amelita; step-daughter Pam McCann, all of Elko, and step-son, Ross McCann of Salt Lake City, Utah. He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, too many to name, as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister Clara Woodson, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
On February 20, 1951, he entered into active service of Armed Forces of the United States Army in Fort Lewis, Washington as a Private 2 Boatswain. His duty assignment as a Trans Harbor Det was in Yokohoma, Japan. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. Dan was Honorably discharged on January 28, 1953.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan enjoyed telling stories of his time in Japan. He had his boat and would daily sweep through the harbor. He loved being on the water!
He married Katherine Street-McCann and together they had two daughters, Danena and Amelita. His first daughter, Carol, was born in Battle Mountain as was Danena and Amelita. He was step-father to Katherine Street-McCann; oldest children, Ross McCann and Pam McCann. He and his family moved to Elko in the mid-60s. Dan achieved his Adult Education Diploma in 1975.
He worked in and near Battle Mountain and Elko as a farm hand, ranch hand, construction, El Shoshone, and Hariman’s Floral. As a young man, he would hop the train and find work in Utah, Idaho, and Washington with his buddies.
The last couple years of his life he lived with his daughter, Danena. He was surrounded by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And, most recently, on January 10, his family was blessed with a great-great grandson! Dan enjoyed going to the Shoshone Welcome Center for lunch, visiting, and playing Bingo. He won a lot of quarters and would return home excitedly showing the family his Bingo sheet.
Services are planned on January 31, 2020 at 10 am at the Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center (Gym), with graveside services in the Veteran Cemetery. A Traditional Feed will follow at the gym.
The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it everday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again.
— Unknown
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.