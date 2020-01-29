Dan Blossom

He worked in and near Battle Mountain and Elko as a farm hand, ranch hand, construction, El Shoshone, and Hariman’s Floral. As a young man, he would hop the train and find work in Utah, Idaho, and Washington with his buddies.

The last couple years of his life he lived with his daughter, Danena. He was surrounded by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And, most recently, on January 10, his family was blessed with a great-great grandson! Dan enjoyed going to the Shoshone Welcome Center for lunch, visiting, and playing Bingo. He won a lot of quarters and would return home excitedly showing the family his Bingo sheet.

Services are planned on January 31, 2020 at 10 am at the Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center (Gym), with graveside services in the Veteran Cemetery. A Traditional Feed will follow at the gym.

The moment that you died my heart was torn in two, one side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night, when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane, with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you is easy, I do it everday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. Until the joyous day arrives, that we will meet again.

— Unknown