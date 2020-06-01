× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 25, 1940 – May 25, 2020

On May 25, 2020, Dan Bennett passed away peacefully in his Tucson, Arizona home exactly two months shy of his 80th birthday. He was, as always, smiling.

The youngest of three boys, Dan D. Bennett was born on July 25, 1940, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Richard and Madge Bennett. In 1952, the family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, where Dan met Joan Pinkston. They graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1958 and were married on August 20, 1960. Dan and Joan moved to Reno, Nevada, in 1963 where they raised three daughters.

Dan developed a bookkeeping career and earned an accounting degree from UNR. In 1992, Dan and Joan retired and moved to Midas in Elko County. He helped construct the town’s water system and served on its board. He created Friends of Midas, a nonprofit group to preserve the town’s history. He led the efforts to recover the cemetery, develop a park, and collect photos, among many projects. Dan and Joan also became Arizona snowbirds, driving south for the winter and returning to Midas each summer.