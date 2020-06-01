July 25, 1940 – May 25, 2020
On May 25, 2020, Dan Bennett passed away peacefully in his Tucson, Arizona home exactly two months shy of his 80th birthday. He was, as always, smiling.
The youngest of three boys, Dan D. Bennett was born on July 25, 1940, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Richard and Madge Bennett. In 1952, the family moved to Grand Island, Nebraska, where Dan met Joan Pinkston. They graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1958 and were married on August 20, 1960. Dan and Joan moved to Reno, Nevada, in 1963 where they raised three daughters.
Dan developed a bookkeeping career and earned an accounting degree from UNR. In 1992, Dan and Joan retired and moved to Midas in Elko County. He helped construct the town’s water system and served on its board. He created Friends of Midas, a nonprofit group to preserve the town’s history. He led the efforts to recover the cemetery, develop a park, and collect photos, among many projects. Dan and Joan also became Arizona snowbirds, driving south for the winter and returning to Midas each summer.
Dan was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2019. Dan’s family is grateful to the team at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Phoenix for their compassionate care. Dan’s family is also thankful for the kindness of his hospice team from Casa de la Luz of Tucson.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dick. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan; his daughters and their husbands, Dana Bennett and Shannon Jackson of Midas; Lori and Gus Wegren of Reno; and Sheri and Keith Thompson of Tucson; his grandchildren, Jordan Thompson of Tucson, Kaycee Thompson of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kalli Wegren of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Eric Wegren of Bozeman, Montana; his brother David (Phyllis) Bennett of Reno; and numerous family and friends in Nebraska, Nevada, and Arizona.
Dan’s life will be celebrated in Midas on Labor Day Weekend. Details will be provided online at Dan-Bennett.ForeverMissed.com where stories and photos of Dan can also be shared. Dan loved exploring Nevada and Arizona, especially their pasts. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests a memorial contribution to Friends of Midas (811 N. Main St, Midas, NV 89414) or an archaeology or history group of your choice.
