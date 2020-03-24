Danale Garibaldi

October 11, 1947 — March 19, 2020

Danale (Dana) Dixon Garibaldi was born October 11, 1947, in Payson, Utah, to Keith C. and Arlene Reynolds Dixon. They lived on the family ranch at Birdseye until Dana started school, when they began spending winters in Payson. She had one sister, Tamera Dixon Gray. Dana was in school in Payson until her senior year. Her parents and other family members purchased a ranch in the O’Neil Basin, near Wells, Nevada, and her family later moved to the ranch. Dana boarded in Elko, for her senior year and graduated from Elko High School in 1965.

Dana loved the ranch and worked there some summers. She attended business school in Provo, Utah, for one year and then worked in the financial department for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for three years while attending University of Utah. She came home to Wells, and worked at 4 Way Service as a cashier for four years. She married for a short time. Dana managed a bar for her father and his partner, but mostly worked as a dealer for various casinos in Wells, Wendover, and Elko. She also did some bookkeeping. She lived in Wells and took care of her mother for a few years and commuted to her workplaces.

