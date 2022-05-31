Daniel (Danny) Lopez

January 16, 1966 - May 21, 2022

Daniel (Danny) Lopez passed suddenly on May 21, 2022. He was 56.

Danny was born on January 16, 1966 in Carlin, Nevada to Rafael and Janice Lopez. The mold was broken when Danny was born. Known as truly genuine; with his big smile and welcoming demeanor, he made friends everywhere he went. Danny attended Carlin high school where he was a stellar athlete and was affectionally known as Boonie.

Danny moved to Gardnerville, NV in 1994 where he met his partner in life Kelly, they were married in Genoa on May 16, 2009.

Danny worked for the State of Nevada for 35 years, 9 of which as a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper.

Danny was a simple man and a great husband who made an impression on everyone he met. He loved being a father, a grandfather, a Trooper, the water, and his dog PITA. He will be greatly missed.

Danny is survived by his wife, Kelly, his father Rafael, his brother Randy (Nancy), his daughters Kirsten (Jeff) and Megan (Bryan), and his grandchildren Bodhi, Brooklyn, and Sophia.