November 1, 1975—May 8, 2023

McDERMITT—Daniel R. Garfield passed away on May 8, 2023, at his home in McDermitt, Nevada. He was born November 1, 1975, in Elko, Nevada to Bobby Garfield and Stephanie Johnny. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He worked as a welder and mechanic.

He is survived by his son, Wayne Blossom; his mother, Stephanie Johnny; his grandmother, Laverne Velasquez; and his siblings: Damon Garfield, Tonya Garfield and Waylon Garfield. As well as his nieces: Lilyanna Garfield and Aela Peacock and his nephew, Eian Peacock.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Garfield and his grandparents: Kelly Garfield and Ivie Wasson.

Services will be held on May 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in McDermitt, Nevada.