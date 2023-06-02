January 28, 1977—May 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Danielle Marie Donohue. Born on January 28, 1977, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the cherished eldest child of Mike and Kathy Donohue and adored big sister and friend to her three siblings, Chad, Jennie, and Bryant Donohue. From a young age, Danielle possessed a rare purity of heart and a strong belief in the goodness of the world. Her gentle nature brought comfort to those seeking solace. She viewed the world with an innocent childlike wonder that was both captivating, and inspiring.

She and her family moved to Spring Creek, Nevada, in 1987. It was a precious moment in time where dirt roads connected neighbors amidst the undeveloped landscape and deep ties and roots were planted.

Initially quiet and shy, Danielle’s true spirit revealed itself to those who had the privilege of knowing her. Danielle attended Elko High School with the Class of 1994. There she met Dwayne Schomer, and their journey together spanned over two decades of memories, family, and marriage. They were blessed with two beautiful and talented children, Keaton Michael Schomer and Braylen Marie Schomer. Danielle had a way of recognizing special moments and rarely missed an opportunity to catch them on film. She shared her photos and stories about them with great love and pride to everyone, and surrounded herself with many memories on the walls of her homes.

For Danielle, music was not merely a component of her existence; it was the language of her heart. It got her through divroce, tragedy, and times away from her children. To truly know Danielle, one needed only to listen to the melodies she chose to play. Her love for music became a gift she passed on to everyone. She attended concerts as frequently as she could. With the windows down and her music loud. She would drive and sing, and laugh and cry. As her little sister, she always let me ride along, and from the back seat I witnessed many of her best friends share many of those moments of freedom, laughter, secrets and tears. Danielle never noticed, or really. She didn’t care that she was a little off key.

To know her was to love her. Whether greeting you with open arms and a genuinely friendly hello or exchanging goodbyes with tear-filled eyes until you were out of sight, she made you feel special. She left lasting impressions on us all. Through her honest spirit, she taught us integrity. Through her innocent nature, she reminded us that purity and goodness still exist in this world. With her bravery, she showed us to push forward with determination, despite setbacks. Through her love of photographs, she reminded us to appreciate life’s beauty and its fleeting moments.

Danielle taught us humility by finding the courage to laugh at herself, reminding us to embrace our imperfections and celebrate the journey, no matter how challenging.

Rest in eternal peace, sweet Danielle. Your absence is deeply felt, and our hearts ache with longing. Until the time comes for us to be reunited, we will hold you close within our hearts, forever missing your presence and cherishing the love that binds us.

Braylen Schomer, Your mother cherished you beyond measure, and you were her guiding light through the darkest of times. In you, she found hope, resilience, and a reason to keep pushing forward, even when life seemed unbearable. You were her source of joy, her inspiration, and the embodiment of everything that was good and beautiful in this world. The pain you bear is a heavy burden, one that no one should ever have to endure. Our hearts ache alongside yours, and we want you to know that you are not alone in your grief.Your mother was an extraordinary woman who loved you beyond measure.

Danielle is preceded in death by her son, Keaton Schomer; father, Michael Donohue; brother, Chad Donohue; grandparents: Wayne and Donna Losser; grandfather, Brent Erickson, and grandfather, Rex Donohue.

She is survived by her daughter, Braylen Schomer; brother, Bryant Donohue; sister, Jennie Donohue; mother, Kathy Stumpp (Donohue-Losser), Bob Stumpp; mother-in-law, Carla Schomer; father-in-law, Ed Schomer; grandmother, Margaret Erickson, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Our family would like to thank Eyvonne Rooney and Andrea Hutton Piffero for their love and friendship for Danielle. She loved you both with all her heart.

In honoring Danielle’s memory, we hold dear the memories we shared and the lessons you taught us. May your gentle soul find eternal peace, and may your spirit continue to inspire us to embrace each day with love, understanding, and unwavering support for one another.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., May 16, 2023 at the Elko Cemetary.

A Celebration Of Life will follow at Angel Park on West Sage St.