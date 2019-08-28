Danielle R Leyva

June 30, 1969—August 24, 2019
On Saturday, August 24th, 2019, Danielle Leyva, a loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, sister and daughter, passed away peacefully at her home in Elko after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband and taking annual vacations with her family. Her three sons participated in many activities over the years and she supported them religiously, never missing an event. Danielle’s family was always her first priority.
Danielle is survived by her parents Michael and Diane McMullen; siblings Kathy (Baker) and Kelly McMullen; husband Chris Leyva; children Nathan Leyva (Jacque), Tyler Leyva and Aaron Leyva; grandson Myles Leyva; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Danielle has requested donations to the Hunstman Cancer Institute in lieu of flowers. This can be done through their website.
Funeral service will be held on September 6th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church in Elko. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Basque Club following the service.
