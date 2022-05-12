Jan. 31, 1951—May 5, 2022

Danny Ray Mann, Sr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, returned to his Heavenly Father on May 5, 2022.

Danny was born in Provo, Utah on January 31, 1951 to William R. Mann and Thelma Carter Mann. He was the youngest of ten. He had six brothers and three sisters. Danny married Linda Lee Manning, in the LDS Provo temple on November 17, 1972. His greatest treasures were his five children: Kimberly Lynn, Danny Ray, Jr., Donald Movell, Corrinna Ann, and Thomas Dale. They also have ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Danny was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He served a two year mission in the New England States mission (1970-1972). He loved sharing the gospel with others through his numerous callings.

Danny loved his country. He enlisted in the National Guard in 1972; serving six years. Danny was a member of the 1457th Engineers American Fork unit. He worked on Heavy Equipment, a skill that carried him throughout his working career, as he eventually worked for Duval and Battle Mountain Gold for 20 years.

Danny is survived by his loving wife, Linda Mann; his children: Kimberly (Scott) Rasmussen, Danny (Marjorie) Mann, Jr., Movell Mann, and Thomas (Heather) Mann; grandchildren: Hanna Romo, Colby Rasmussen, Isabella, Ryan, Arielle, Kylee, and Analesha Mann, and Aileah and Elijah Mann.

Danny was preceded in death by in death by his parents; his siblings; his daughter and his granddaughter: Corrinna and Cirria Rasmussen.

Memorial Services will be held at the LDS Chapel at 3001 North 5th Street, Elko, Nevada on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to services. Interment will be at Elko City Cemetery.