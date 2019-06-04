Darlene Arnelda Orr Landsidel, age 61, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 10, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born alongside her twin sister on November 1, 1954 to Paul and Jean Orr in Kalispell, Mt. Dar attended school in the Kaispell area, graduating in 1974.
In 1979 she welcomed her daughter Stephanie “Bright Eyes” into the world. Then in 1986 she met and married the love of her life, Bill. Dar enjoyed the simple things in life, such as spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
After moving to Nevada Dar treasured trips home to the Big Sky State. She and her twin loved collecting all things pig related. Dar is survived by her mother, Jean Orr; husband Bill; daughter Stephanie; grandchildren Justin and Jenna; twin sister, Marlene (Bill) Sevesind; sisters Louise Keith; Ellen (Jim) Rowe and brother Paul Orr, Jr., as well as several nieces and nephews.
In Heaven she met with her dad and two nephews, Robert and Billy.
Services will be held Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 2:00 pm, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 577 Walnut, Elko.
