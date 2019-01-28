February 24, 1934 – January 24, 2019
Darlene Clarice (McCulloch) Buchanan 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 24th, 2019.
Darlene was born in Roseburg, Oregon on February 24th, 1934. She later attended Myrtle Point High School where she continued to grow her everlasting love for the Oregon coast.
Darlene worked under Dan Bilbao at the Stockmen’s Hotel in Elko, Nevada for 35 years as a waitress supervisor and catering manager. Her gentle personality loved animals and always had a variety of pets throughout her life. Her artistic talents shone through with her love of collecting birdhouses and lighthouses and her various craft projects including tole painting and calligraphy. She loved to garden and go bowling, and she never missed an opportunity to humble any foolish soul that challenged her in a game of cards. Second to only her family, Darlene’s main love, and paradise, was the Oregon coast. She loved walking the beach for hours on end as the waves crashed on her feet and she collected any artifact that caught her eye.
The lasting memories of our beloved mother are simple: a hardworking, passionate figure of strength that never waned in her support or love of her children and family. She soldiered on when times were tough, was always the light in the darkness, and was the foundational pillar on which our family stood. Her Legacy will carry on.
Darlene is survived by her son Larry (sp. Deb) Turner; daughters Marie (sp. Manuel) Valtierra, Debbie (sp. Keith) Ledger, Teresa (sp. Eric) Hubbell, Karen (sp. Michael) Nelson, Earlene (sp. Ray) Cardona; 14 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Clare and Eleanor McCulloch, half-brother Raymond Roy, and half-sister Doris Pearson.
Per Darlene’s request, in lieu of services, there will be a family gathering for a celebration of her life.
