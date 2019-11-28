Darrel Drake went home to Jesus on November 19, 2019 at age 79. Darrel was born to Marty and Beulah Drake on July 8, 1940 in Red Bluff, CA. He grew up in Tehama, CA where he lived a very active childhood until he graduated high school in 1958. Darrel met his wife Bernice in 1957. They married on March 12, 1960 and went on to have four children, Frank, Josh, Lori, and Shannon. Darrel worked as a teamster in Chico until 1980. The family moved to Elko, NV where Darrel worked for Eisenman Chemical and then Newmont at Gold Quarry. He retired from Newmont in 2002 and went on to work part time as a bus driver for the Elko Indian Colony. Darrel and Bernice moved to Dayton, NV in 2011 where he went on to live the rest of his life. In addition to being dedicated and a loving family man, he also loved to fish, camp, hunt, and tease the ones he cared about. He had funny sayings, loved to sing, dance, and had only stories he could tell. With Darrel you always knew where you stood, he didn’t leave anything unsaid, he was a man of his word, had great work ethic, he lived with integrity, and would help anyone he could. Darrel joins his son Frank, parents, and many relatives in Heaven. Darrel is survived by his two sisters, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Darrel gave us all love, guidance, strength, and hope. We love you the mostest and until we meet again pops. Save some big fish for us to catch with you.