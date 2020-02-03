Darrel Russel Weeks
December 18, 1933 – January 28, 2020

Darrel was born in Elko, Nevada on December 18, 1933. The only child of Dorothy C. “Ralph” Weeks and Russel Samuel Weeks.

Darrel married Deena Schoer in September 1951. They were both 18. They were the parents of four children. Carol Dorothy Weeks—1954, Tina Virginia Weeks—1956, Richard Charles Weeks—1958 and James Darrel Weeks—1967.

Darrel is survived by his loving partner Jean Boyter, his daughter Carol Bradbury of Reno, daughter Tina Hawkins (Jim) of Challis, ID and son Jim Weeks (Michelle) of Clover Valley. His grandchildren, Jessica Tenpenny (Justin) of Sparks, NV, Erin Hourihan (Cornelius Johnson) of Sparks, NV. Melora Nye (Kevin) of Seymour, TN, Tyler Weeks and Kolby Weeks of Clover Valley. His great grandchildren, Jarett Tenpenny and Jana Tenpenny of Sparks, NV and Aza Johnson of Sparks, NV.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Cudworth and Russel Weeks, his wife Deena S. Weeks, and infant son Richard Weeks, and grandson Zachery Weeks.

Graveside services are Saturday Feb 8, 2020, 1:00pm at the North Clover Valley Cemetery

