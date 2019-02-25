July 12, 1936 – February 19, 2019
Darryl Elzo Poulsen, Sr. 82, of Fruitland, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Boise, Idaho at St. Alphonsus hospital. He was born on July 12, 1936, to Elzo and Cerelda Poulsen in Liberty, Idaho.
Our dad was the first of four children for Elzo and Cerelda, who were all raised on the Poulsen Homestead in Liberty. Dad grew up milking cows and helping with the chores of the farm. He frequently loved to reminisce about sitting next to his grandpa, Alma Poulsen, learning how to drive their team of horses. A skill that dad held dear to his heart for the remainder of his life. In recent years you would frequently see Dad and his wife, Carmetta, in the Bear Lake parades. It was of great sadness when dad realized he could no longer maintain this love and hobby.
In 1954, at the age of 18, dad enlisted in the United State Navy. Serving for four years on active duty and an additional four years in the Reserves. Dad was very proud and loved every minute of serving his country. He was most proud of the brief but poignant time he spent aiding the North Korean refugees after the war had ended. During a hospital stay, just a few years ago, a young doctor noticed Dad’s Korean Veteran hat and had to stop by for a visit. He told my dad that his grandparents stole away in the night on a small fishing boat and was rescued by the United States Navy. For nearly an hour two complete strangers came together discussing many events that took place during that time and both cried happy, proud tears.
While still in the Navy and stationed in Hawaii, our dad met Orchid Tau-a. Together they had four children, Sherry, Butch, Kelly, and Puanani. They lived for a few years in Hawaii, while dad finished his tour with the Navy. Once completed, they moved to the mainland living in Montpelier and Kimberly, Idaho. During this time, dad realized two more passions/professions of his life, driving truck and operating heavy equipment. He truly was a skilled driver/operator of some of the largest pieces of heavy equipment in the world. Even though dad worked hard he never lost the love of being a horseman. There were many stories of horseback riding, roping, and amateur rodeos to be told throughout the years.
In 1970, dad married Lillian Logan from Payette Idaho (native to Charleston Mississippi), together they created a clan of ten. Chris, Gary, Cindy, Cathy, Kaye, and Frank were now part of Dad’s children that nick-named themselves as the PoulMelCas Family. But they were not complete, within no time, Darla and Tim were added increasing their number to twelve children. It can be said, the children were always meant to be siblings and most of the time, got along better than the parents. This extremely large family lived in many places, following our dad to the next best job. Taking us to states all over the north west. The most notable places that we called home were Twin Falls, Payette, Georgetown, Montpelier all towns in Idaho, and Elko Nevada.
During Dad’s final years, he married Carmetta, who had three children, Gene, Richard, and Marie. Together Dad and Carmetta resided in Nampa and Fruitland Idaho. When healthy or not traveling, Dad and Carmetta could be found at the senior center dances at least a couple times a week. They loved spending time with their friends, listening to music, dancing, and of course, dragging any willing child or grandchild to the centers to show them off. Another favorite past-time of theirs was spending time in Liberty at the old homestead and fishing many of the water holes that dad fished throughout his life. We are still unsure why Dad liked to fish because he RARELY caught anything. He must have enjoyed living vicariously through his grandsons and Carmetta’s thrill of the catch.
Dad is proceeded in death by his parents, Elzo and Cerelda Poulsen; two sons, Tim Poulsen and Gary Melton; his wife of forty years, Lillian Logan Poulsen and brother, Paul Poulsen.
He is survived by his wife, Carmetta Poulsen. His sisters Marie Finlinson of Delta, Utah and Rexene Shephard (Dick) of St. George, Utah. His children, Sherry Takai (Rod) of Honolulu, Hawaii; Butch Poulsen (Bev) of Liberty, Idaho; Chris Melton (Tawna) of Spring Creek, Nevada; daughter-in-law Sharon Melton of Reno, Nevada; Cindy Bailey of Twin Falls, Idaho; Kelly Poulsen of Honolulu, Hawaii; Puanani Kalawa (Craig) of Wai’anae, Hawaii; Cathy Loe of Eden, Idaho; Kaye Warner of Nampa, Idaho; Frank Castillo (Donna) of Meridian, Idaho; Darla Sommerfeld (Mike) of Nampa, Idaho; Gene Godin of Texas; Richard Godin of Richfield, Idaho; and Marie Robinson (Curtis) of Payette, Idaho; He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. While there are too many grandchildren to mention, let it be said… they were the absolute loves of his life.
Dad, if love would have saved you; you would have lived forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.