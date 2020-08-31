November 22, 1938 – August 27, 2020
Dave Smith was born to Ron Smith and Esther Stromberger Smith on November 22, 1938 in Prosser, Washington. The first of five children, Dave remembered waking up early to milk cows before going to school. The family lived in Wenatchee for ten years, then moved to Seattle, where Dave attended Roosevelt High School, served in the National Guard, and became a firefighter. An avid car buff, he also opened his own service station there. In 1968, he moved his family to Fall City and joined his father’s insurance agency.
In 1973 he relocated to Elko, Nevada, where his varied career history included stints selling cattle, fixing cars, and continuing the family tradition in the insurance business. He owned his own agency, which he eventually merged into a partnership, Smith-Gregory Insurance. His last professional post was as proprietor of Dave Smith Risk Management. Following his retirement, he ran for mayor of Elko before moving to Page, Arizona in 1996.
Dave’s retirement offered a chance to indulge his love of all things automotive, building a sporty yellow Manx kit car that he decorated with lights for Page’s holiday parades. Known for his easy smile, strong opinions, colorful phrases, and genuine interest in people, Dave believed that everyone had something to sell — whether a product, a philosophy or an idea.
His love for life sustained him against massive odds until August 27, 2020. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed, and niece Veronica, and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia; siblings Lori Williams, Mike (Deb), and Mary Siebert (Steve); daughters Pam Lynde (Ryoji), Megan Smith-Hallingshead (Bobby), and Catherine Arias (Bert); grandchildren Wendy, Elsa, Taliessin, Audrey, Brooke, and Bethany; and great-grandchildren Marlei, CJ, and namesake David.
At Dave’s request, there will be no service.
