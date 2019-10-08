*2wCAPFb*David Boyd Nielson
May 8, 1955 – October 3, 2019
David (Boyd) Nielson, age 64, died peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Boyd was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1955 to Francis David (Bud) Nielson and Velda Johnson Nielson. Boyd married his first wife, Dalene, in 1974. He was a loving father to their five children: David, Jeanne, Matthew, Mindy, and Brian. Vicky Brown Nielson was the love of his life, and they were married on October 11, 1997 in the Manti Temple. Boyd happily added four step-children to his family: Jason Yardas, Lori Yardas, Justin Yardas, and Holly (Yardas) Meeks.
Boyd grew up in Blanding, UT and attended San Juan High School where he was the quarterback for the Broncos and played on the state championship basketball team. He also played trumpet in the band, a tradition he has passed down to his children and grandchildren. Boyd’s love of sports started when he was young. He played pitcher for Northern Electric Pee Wee League and for Hurst Company Little League. His mother began his college savings account at those ball games: in a jar she would collect 10 cents for every strike he would throw and 50 cents for every homerun. He had a good savings account by the time he attended college at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Boyd graduated from the School of Pharmacy and moved to Elko, Nevada in 1980 where he eventually became the Director and Head Pharmacist at the Elko General Hospital and later at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Boyd was a fun and loving grandfather. He adored teasing and joking with his twenty-two grandchildren (with one more on the way). Next to family, faith and testimony were most important to Boyd. He dedicated his time without hesitancy to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Boyd had many callings, including as a bishop and a member in the church choir. He stayed active in the church until his death.
Boyd continued to give back to the medical community after he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. For many years, he traveled regularly to Salt Lake City as a participant in research studies in an effort to help cure this disease.
Boyd was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Francis), and brother-in-law (Evan Lusty). He is survived by his wife of almost 22 years; his sisters Suzanne (Steve) Anderberg, Sylvia Lusty, and Michelle (Mario) Cintron; his children and their spouses; grandchildren; and beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at the LDS West Stake Center, 3001 Fifth Street, Elko, NV on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. A viewing will be held prior on Friday, October 11 from 6-8 P.M. and on Saturday, October 12 from 9-10:45 A.M. at the church. The family suggests friends make memorial donations to the University of Utah Alzheimer’s Center, 650 Komas Drive #106-A, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108 or to a charity of their choice.
