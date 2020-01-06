David C. Allen Yezarski

April 6, 1977—December 21, 2019.
Dave passed away at 8:25pm Mountain standard time at the University of Utah hospital. Services were held at the Burns funeral home on Dec. 31, 2019 in Elko NV, and he was laid to rest in the Elko City Cemetery. He left us at age 42, fitting that he went out the answer to everything (Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy). Dave was born the year Star Wars: A New Hope premiered in theaters and died the day after Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker premiered. A life long Star Wars fan it’s a shame he didn’t get to see the last of the main story line.
Dave is survived by many family and friends: Mother Susan Dow, Stepfather Steve Dow, Father George Yezarski, Stepmother Bonnie Yezarski, Sister Elisabeth Yezarski, Son Aiden Yezarski, and girlfriend of 13 years Amy B. Crandall whom he called his wife. He will be well missed, the world a lesser place without him.
