David Cruce

July 7, 1948—September 22, 2019
David was born in Poplar Bluff, MO, to Manuel and Thelma Cruce. Dave lived his early years in West Virginia and Michigan. Dave moved his young family to California where he raised his three children in Coarsegold, California. As his children grew, he moved back to Michigan and eventually to Elko, Nevada where he could be near family.
He worked in the construction industry throughout his entire career working for paving companies in Michigan and California and owning his own company, Ajax Paving, in California.
Dave was incredibly proud of his three children, and their families, David (Shelley); Michelle Canning (Seth), and Greg (Jessica); instilling in them a strong work ethic and dedication to a job well done. Moreover, he was even more proud of his grandchildren. He was the number one fan to Morgan, Abigail, Elizabeth, Thomas, Carson, and Brandon and the many sports that they played, attending every game possible. He learned a love for soccer, drama, basketball, and baseball over the years. He “adopted” many friends and teammates, of both his children and grandchildren, and became “Pops” to the many who loved him.
Dave left us after a hard-fought battle with cancer outlasting every expectation and forecast given. A man of true grit, he was often described as “stubborn,” but to those that knew him, he was just a gruff teddy bear.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Thelma, as well as his brothers, Roger and Allen “Pinkie,” and his sister, Karen. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandson, and brothers, Doug and Tom Cruce.
A Memorial of Life will be held November 2, 2019 at 2pm at The Red Lion 2065 Idaho Street, Elko. In lieu of flowers please remember Dave by attending a youth sporting event.
