David (DC) Larreau

September 21, 1964—February 25, 2020
Born in Craig, Colorado, to parents Winston (Hank) Larreau and Jannell Wellsandt, DC was raised in several states including Colorado, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and California and was a star football player throughout high school. He was the only freshman to get onto varsity and prided himself on “being smarter than his own math teachers”. By sophomore year, DC was kicked out of his mathematics classes and had to self-teach from textbooks in the hallways for frequently correcting the teacher.
Upon graduation, DC enrolled in the Air Force Academy in Colorado and after being kicked out for fighting he walked across the street to enroll in the Marine Corps on October 9, 1984. For 15 years, he fought and served this country in Lebanon, the Gulf War, and South America. He was later stationed in Washington, DC as the security detail for the Joint Chief of Staff. While in the Marine Corps, DC married his first wife, Colleen and they welcomed a beautiful daughter Samantha. Samantha preceded him in death at only four years of age. He left the Marine Corps with many titles under his belt including Staff Sergeant E-6, beginning as a Scout Sniper for five years, Assaulter, Infantry Team Leader and Combat Tactics Instructor in San Diego, CA. After leaving the Marine Corps, DC met and married Laurie Hay and had another beautiful daughter, Amanda Hay.
In 1999, DC met the love of his life, Melaunie in Elko, NV where they worked together at the gold mines. They married in 2001 and together they had two beautiful daughters, Raegan and Taryn Larreau, alongside, he raised his stepdaughter Mackenzie (Leishman). In 2019, he officially took on the role of godfather to Morgan Malone (finally, a boy in the family). Dedicated family man, DC loved his daughters and especially enjoyed family vacations and attending his daughter’s school functions. He was their greatest cheerleader.
DC possessed a drive and integrity that resulted in an intense work ethic. In fifteen years of working in the mines, not ONCE did DC call in sick to work. He took pride in his efforts and his crew, who were also his best friends. They were a team above and below the ground. DC was very opinionated and lived by a code of honesty and deeds done right. He strived to set the example in tasks and behavior in front of his daughters, nephews, nieces, and young members of his community. He enjoyed gaming, camping, reading, history and politics.
DC Larreau was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha; father, Winston and sister, Melissa. He is survived by his step-mother Corky, his wife, Melaunie; daughters, Amanda, Mackenzie (Travis), Reagan, and Taryn as well as older brother, Rod “Seaux” Larreau (Robbie); niece, Hannah and nephews; Nathaniel, Logan, and William, grandson, Osias and godson, Morgan, and many other extended family members. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and a proud marine. He will be honored and missed by all.
Funeral will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Tuesday March 3rd, at 10:00 AM followed with a celebration of life at the VFW hall at 1 PM, Pot Luck Style ( All are welcome)
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
