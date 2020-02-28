David (DC) Larreau

September 21, 1964—February 25, 2020

Born in Craig, Colorado, to parents Winston (Hank) Larreau and Jannell Wellsandt, DC was raised in several states including Colorado, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and California and was a star football player throughout high school. He was the only freshman to get onto varsity and prided himself on “being smarter than his own math teachers”. By sophomore year, DC was kicked out of his mathematics classes and had to self-teach from textbooks in the hallways for frequently correcting the teacher.

Upon graduation, DC enrolled in the Air Force Academy in Colorado and after being kicked out for fighting he walked across the street to enroll in the Marine Corps on October 9, 1984. For 15 years, he fought and served this country in Lebanon, the Gulf War, and South America. He was later stationed in Washington, DC as the security detail for the Joint Chief of Staff. While in the Marine Corps, DC married his first wife, Colleen and they welcomed a beautiful daughter Samantha. Samantha preceded him in death at only four years of age. He left the Marine Corps with many titles under his belt including Staff Sergeant E-6, beginning as a Scout Sniper for five years, Assaulter, Infantry Team Leader and Combat Tactics Instructor in San Diego, CA. After leaving the Marine Corps, DC met and married Laurie Hay and had another beautiful daughter, Amanda Hay.

