February 23, 1938—February 3, 2023

David Gary Dennett Feathers was born February 23, 1938 to Louris A. Dennett and Phoebe Louise Bleak in Pioche, Nevada and passed away on February 3, 2023 from complications due to Alzheimer’s. When David was a young boy, his father passed away and he and his sisters were adopted by their step father, Robert Feathers. David lived in Pioche and graduated from Lincoln County High School in Panaca, Nevada. After graduating, he worked as a deputy sheriff in Lincoln County until he joined the Army during the Vietnam War, where he served as an MP, ending his service in 1964 in Fort Riley, Kansas.

After his discharge he went to Reno to go to college and then moved to Elko to go to work at then, Carlin Gold Mine, later becoming Newmont Gold, where he worked until his retirement. He spent his retirement years hunting, fishing, coin collecting, stamp collecting and rock hunting. David was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved his callings and his service to others. When his Alzheimer’s got too bad and he wasn’t able to serve any longer, he continued to go to church even though he couldn’t remember what he was taught because he said he knew it was the right place to be.

David was preceded in death by his father, Louris; his mother, Louise; his adopted father, Robert Feathers and his two sisters: Marilyn (Frank)McMurray and Colleen Steele. He is survived by his adopted son, Richard; his brother in law, Richard Steele; and several nieces and nephews.

A short service will be held at the West Stake Center, 3001 North 5th Street on February 9, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. there will be no viewing. Following the services, there will be Military Honors at the graveside.