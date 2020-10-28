David James Collins

It is at the RSM that he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mineral Dressing Engineering that spring boarded him into a 45 year career in the mining industry that spanned the globe and earned him untold respect from his many colleagues and peers. Dad started his mining career as a young metallurgist in Honduras at Rosario Mining Company’s El Mochito mine. This was followed by several years working for Dow Chemical in Walnut Creek, California helping develop flotation reagents used throughout the industry today. In 1972, he and his young family moved to Tembagapura in Irian Jaya, Indonesia. Dad would say he learned more during these 6 years than any other 6 years in his career. With Freeport he was in on the startup copper flotation mill that is now one of the premier mines in the world. Working for Freeport led Dad to be in on the design and startup of the Jarret Canyon mine, here in Elko, Nevada, and with FMC, the Paradise Peak Mine in Hawthorne, Nevada. He then went on to work in Mexico, New Mexico, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru. In 2001, Dad joined Newmont Mining Company with two stints in Uzbekistan and several years at their Carlin Operations before retiring in 2009.