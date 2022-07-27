David L. Schuster

September 15, 1953—July 21, 2022

On July 21, 2022, David Schuster, a man of the highest integrity, kindness, humor, purpose, and dedication to family and community, died at his home in Reno, Nevada.

He was a loving husband, telling his wife of 38 years, Marla (Erling) Schuster, multiple times every day how much he loved her, devoted father to Matthew Schutts, Rachel (Sean) Africa, and Libby (Cory) Wilcox, doting grandfather to Delilah Africa, middle brother to two wonderful sisters, Patt (Bob) Colon and Joanie (Bill) Silvershield, and friend to all he met. He was loved dearly by his family and friends.

Dave was born in Clinton, Iowa, on September 15, 1953, to Richard and Rae Ann Schuster. His family moved to Reno, NV, where he attended Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School, then to Fremont, Nebraska, (which he called Purgatory) for his father’s work in the newspaper business and, fortunately, returned to Reno where he finished high school at Reno High School.

Through high school, Dave was active in the athletics program and lettered in football with the honor of being named an All-State player. After high school, Dave completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications at the University of Nevada, Reno where he was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and fought at the national collegiate level for the UNR boxing team, winning the NCAA light heavyweight championship in 1976.

Dave’s 45-year real estate career began shortly after his graduation from UNR when he went to work with his best friend, Rick Lamay, at Rick’s father’s real estate office. David excelled in real estate, pursuing both commercial and industrial real estate and receiving SIOR and CCIM designations.

His love for travel began with a tour through Europe with a student group in college. He and Marla went on to travel the world, enjoying trips to Hawaii, China, Italy, Costa Rica, cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean, along with travel within the United States in their fifth wheel visiting national parks.

Dave had a deep love for Nevada and enjoyed all things outdoors including fishing, hunting, camping, and going on cross-country motorcycle trips with friends and family. He was a fantastic cook, loved to entertain friends and family at home with his wife, and playing billiards with his sons and daughters.

He was a member of the BPO Elks Club, Northern Nevada Kiwanis Club, the Nevada Prospectors Club, the California Indian Club, and the Reno Rodeo Association.

David had such a natural way to make everyone around him feel special and loved—whether from a small joke or poignant observation. Dave was a wonderful person — kind, and very proud of his wonderful family.

Friends and family are invited to a tribute and celebration of his life to be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church on August 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.