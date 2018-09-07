1959 – 2018
David Nate Josephson was born to Barbara D. and Joseph R. Josephson on March 25, 1959, and he left us suddenly to join them in heaven on September 5, 2018. David was born in Kearns, UT and moved to Elko, NV in 1995, where he lived for the remainder of his life.
Dave was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his side by side, going shooting, and just sitting by the campfire with a beer. He was always willing to drop everything and help his family with whatever they needed.
Dave grew up in Kearns, UT with his mother, father, brother and two sisters. He was the youngest of the four children, and his siblings loved teaching him new things. He and his siblings could be found riding their bikes and exploring the places they knew their mother had told them not to go. Their parents had a two-wheel motor bike that Dave loved to ride. One of their favorite things was visiting Aunt Zora’s house, where they got to milk cows, herd sheep, and help out on the farm. As a family, they would visit old ghost towns looking for bottles and coins, and take summer camping and fishing trips. Dave always had a love for the outdoors.
He married Teresa Case in 1977 and fathered three girls whom they raised together. They were later divorced in 2011 and he was re-married to Debbie Ward in 2013. They enjoyed spending time at home with family hosting barbeques, and traveling together.
Dave was blessed with 8 grandchildren, and had two more on the way. You could often find the children in his backyard playing in the sand, or helping him water the flowers and pick the tomatoes. He loved taking off behind his house for a ride on the side by side, and someone was always ready to jump in the front seat and go with him.
He was a kind man, full of life and always ready for fun. He was loved by his family and friends, and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his wife Debbie Josephson; children, Carla Josephson, Holly Josephson, and Terra (Drew) Jacobs; step-child, Josh (Julia) Held; brother, Melvin (Lisa) Josephson; sisters, Patricia Josephson Leiter and Diana Josephson Andrews; grandchildren, Erin Reeves, Lilly Selders, Raylee Collins, Emily Selders, Jacobi Collins, Juliet Jacobs, and Tucker Jacobs; nieces and nephews, Robert (Jessica) Josephson, Curt (Sarah) Josephson, Heather (Chris) Buckner, Dallas (Lindsay) Josephson, Stephanie (Ian) Gascoyne, Nick (Sam) Olson, and Jared Olson; many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Josephson and mother, Barbara Josephson, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.
A celebration of life will take place for all family and friends at Angel Lake Saturday, Sept. 15th at 12:00pm. Please join the family in celebrating the life of this amazing man.
