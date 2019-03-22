*2wCAPFb*David P. Gaboni
October 10, 1948 – March 16, 2019
David P. Gaboni was born March 10, 1948 in Hollister, California. David passed away on March 16, 2019 in Nevada, at the age of 70. David is survived by 5 children, countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who live in California, his wife, Brenda Gaboni; daughter, Andrea Hood; grandson, Devin Hood and son-in-law, Darren Hood of Nevada.
David will be missed greatly by many. A lot of people will remember him by his big mustache and sense of humor. A service for David will be Saturday March 23, 2019, 2 pm at Burns Funeral Home, all are welcome.
