May 20, 1947—May 18, 2022

David Phillip Atencio, 74, of Elko, Nevada, passed away on May 18, 2022.

David was born on May 20, 1947 to Clovis and Lydia (Martinez) Atencio in Monte Vista, Colorado. He moved to the Grand Junction, Colorado area around the age of 6. At about age 12, he and several of his siblings went to live with Don and Mary Hausen. After a move to Danbury, Connecticut, David graduated from Danbury High School in 1966. After high school, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy from 1968-1970.

After returning from his mission, David joined the United States Air Force. His assignment took him to Anchorage, Alaska where he met Allona Johnson. They were married in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1971, going on to have three daughters and four sons.

After moving to Texas with the Air Force, David’s career in mining took the family to Connecticut, Nevada, Colorado, Alaska, and back to Nevada again, landing in Elko working for Newmont Gold in 1984. David worked in Newmont’s assay lab for 28 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2013.

David loved his family. He was interested in politics and liked to take long walks and visit grandkids. He was an avid sports fan–his favorite teams were the New York Yankees and the Denver Broncos. He was a faithful member of his church congregation, serving in various service callings through the years.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his son Brandon Atencio; brothers Abie, Albert, Clovis, and Larry; and sisters Sally, Vangie, and Henrietta.

David is survived by his wife Allona; his sister Della Guaderrama; Mary Hausen who raised him during his teenage years; daughters Amber (Nathan) Epps, Jayme (Travis) Lane, and Briana Atencio; sons Theron (Nicole), Thayne, and Travis Atencio; two granddaughters, seven grandsons, and a host of nieces and nephews. We love you and we know we will see you again.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 3001 5th Street in Elko, immediately followed by an open house at the church. Please come and share your memories of our dear husband, brother, and father.