March 17, 1947—March 28, 2023

HIGHLAND VILLAGE—David Shaffmaster born in Newport News, Virginia to Thomas and Katherine Shaffmaster. Dave moved many times growing up depending on where his father (USAF) was stationed, finally settling in Liberty, Missouri. David joined the Air Force in 1967 and served for 20 years.

Dave moved to Elko in 1988 and went to work for Barrick Goldstrike. In 1991, he left mining and started driving school busses for Elko County School District. He remained with the district until retirement.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Elko); his children: David Jr. (Idaho), Patrick (Indiana), and Greg (Elko), as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass is scheduled April 20, 2023, 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with reception following. Interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery, South Dakota.