David Truitt

May 31, 1962 – March 31, 2020

David grew up in Hawaii and then move to Arizona at grade school age. In high school he played basketball and tennis where he went to state for both sports. He also met the love of his life, his wife Brenda where they remained together for 40 years. He was a copper miner in Arizona then moved to Nevada where he mined gold for the last 20 years and was known as “Dozer Dave”. He is survived by his mother, Dortha (Lingor) Apland; sisters, Deea McBride, Kristin Truitt and KeriAnne Hayes; as well as brother , Greg Lingorl; his wife, Brenda; son, Jedidiah (Heather) Truitt; daughter, SeaJi (Bear) Wellard; who blessed him with eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

David fought hard with the battle of cancer and passed peacefully at his home alongside of his family. There will be no services at this time as the family feels we should all do our part by staying home with the coronavirus outbreak. A celebration of life will be done sometime this summer when it is safe for family and friends to gather; date and time to be announced at a later date.

