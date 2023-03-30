December 10, 1942—March 27, 2023

ELKO—David V. Ward passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. He was born in Rawlins, WY on December 10, 1942, to Vernon (Skinny) and Francis Elisabeth Ward. He attended high school in Rawlins, WY and later attended Barber School in Denver, CO. David met his wife, Barbara (Peters) while in Denver and got married May, 17, 1963. They had three children, David Scott Ward, Jeanna May Ward (Albright), and Rodger Houston Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ward; his three children: David, Jeanna, and Rodger; two sisters: Charlene Paulbeck and LaVonne Stayart; four grandchildren: Grady, Brandon, Chavis and Little David; one great-granddaughter, Hadley; nephew, J.D. and niece, Bridgett. He was preceded in passing by his mother, father, brother, brother-in-law and nephew.

David had a love for the outdoors and all animals. He enjoyed spending time with his horses and dogs, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. David and Barbara retired in 2002 and spent most of their time traveling around the US and then settled down in Elko in 2019. David never shied away from a good joke, no matter how dirty it may be. He often would spark up a conversation with a stranger and make a new friend wherever he went.

It was David’s wishes that no service be held. He wanted family and friends to remember him in their own way. David lived a full life and spread a lot of laughter and joy. He will truly be missed.