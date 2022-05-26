David W. Swanson

December 14, 1937 - May 24, 2022

David W. Swanson passed away on May 24, 2022 following complications from an elective surgery. Dave was born on December 14, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly after his birth his parents moved to Bowman, ND where his father ran a hardware store and his mother enjoyed raising their three children. He graduated from North Dakota State University in 1962.

He was drafted into the U S Army in 1957 and served two years stateside.

In the fall of 1962 the Elko County School District offered him a position as a math teacher at Wells High School. He held this position for 30 years. He was passionate about preparing students for higher mathematics classes at the college level. He instituted a five year math program at the high school level by starting students in Algebra 1 in the 8th grade and taking them through Calculus in the 12th grade. He was proud of the many students who went from Wells High School to universities and grad schools in professional fields. He held a place among the long-time core teachers at Wells High School: Dorothy Battcher, Charlie Borden, Del Thorne, Chris and Virginia Nenzel, Pius Nolz, Orlin Kidner, Don Collins, Ward Coates, Dennis Digenan, Bill Lindberg, Joe Swabb, Steve Hutchison, Steve Ranson and others. He had high regard for the school principals of the era: Roy Smith, Royal Orser, and Jim Jund.

In 1970 Dave built a garage on the lot he and Elaine bought in 1965. He discovered he liked working with building materials. He went to Las Vegas and took classes to obtain a Building Contractor's license. He went on to build the house he and his family lived in for more than 50 years.

In his middle years he enjoyed playing golf with a cadre of buddies. He moved on to pursue a passion for fishing, and he built a cabin in Mountain City where he spent some quality time ice fishing at Wildhorse. He was a member of the Men's Poker Club for years, enjoying the company of Clarence Swett, Vern Dalton, Bob Larson, Red McGargill, Lloyd Gardener, and Don Dunn and others.

Post retirement saw skiing become an obsession. He skied the black diamond runs of all the Utah resorts and Big Sky, Sun Valley, Bridger Bowl, Brundage, Bogus Basin, Pomerelle, and Targhee.

Dave is survived by Elaine, his wife of 58 years, and the light of his life, daughter Erin of Reno, Nevada.

Dave enjoyed life-long good health. He never missed one day of his teaching career due to illness. He always took care of yard chores, preferring to move hoses for watering the grass rather than installing a sprinkler system. He raked leaves all fall and shoveled snow in winter. Recent complications from a surgery to remove a benign tumor ended his 84-year winning streak.

A memorial service for David will be held at the Wells Presbyterian Church on 6th Street, Friday, May 27 at 12 noon with a reception following at the Wells Golf Course Club Hall.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in David Swanson's name to the National Girls Collaborative Project (NGCP). The nonprofit encourages girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with a mission to connect, create, and collaborate to transform STEM for all youth.https://ngcproject.app.neoncrm.com/forms/donation