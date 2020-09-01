David Wright

Dave was a native Elkoan who loved Elko and was beloved by many in this community. He graduated from Elko High School (with the fabulous class of 1981) and went on to earn an associate degree from NNCC before it became GBC. He was a lifelong resident and business owner, taking over Wright Motor Company from his father, Dick Wright, after working side by side with him for many years. David was a beloved son, brother and devoted friend. He absolutely loved his work and serving the people of the Elko Community. He was well known for going out of his way to help people. Dave had an eternally optimistic outlook. He was no stranger to adversity and struggled for many years with chronic health issues. He was a living example of everyday courage and perseverance against the odds. Dave would never give up. If he found something he wanted to do, he always found a way. He was well known to have a big heart and was helpful to anyone in need. Dave’s absence is already being felt across our community.