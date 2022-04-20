November 22, 1972 – March 29, 2022

Dean Reese Johnson, Jr., 49, was born Nov. 22, 1972, to Dean and Kathleen Johnson in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died March 29, 2022.

At 6 years old, Reese moved with his family to the Alpine Ranch between Austin and Fallon. He was a cowboy and avid outdoorsmen, creating endless adventures for his siblings and cousins. He and his cousin John Wayne Rosenlund started recycling cans from a young age, building up a business of buying, selling and trading. They bought video games and even a truck, long before either were old enough to drive. Reese was an accomplished athlete, a standout star in football, basketball and track at Gabbs High School, where he graduated in 1991.

He married his wife, Leanna, in 1998. The two made their home in Spring Creek where they were raising their six children together. Reese continued his love for football and worked to share that dream with his sons and other children in the community. He dedicated his time to coaching and breaking down barriers to advocate for the athletes in his program. Although he didn’t always publicize it, Reese was a poet. His cowboy poetry marked the occasions of anniversaries, birthdays, his proposal and funerals.

Reese was a loving husband and devoted father to his children ranging from 23 to 12. His life revolved around his family.

He is survived by his wife Leanna; children Emmitt, Ethan, Brigham, Carter, Callee and Lainee; father Dean Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Jeannie Mavity and Bert and Tonya Mavity; sisters and brothers-in-law Maryellen and Chris Harlow and Molly and John “Jingles” Reil; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Johnson.

A funeral is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the LDS Church in Spring Creek, 234 Boyd Kennedy Road. A celebration of life is planned for July 23, 2022, at Washoe Lake State Park. Donations to the family may be made at https://bit.ly/ReeseFundraiser