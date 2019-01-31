Try 1 month for 99¢
Debbie Lynn Szczawinski

*2wCAPFb*Debbie Lynn Szczawinski

August 29, 1959—January 22, 2019

Debbie passed away on January 22, 2019 after suffering years from various health problems. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Szczawinski; father, Gerald

Stevens and stepfather, Phil E. Gallegos. She is survived by her mother, Roberta Gallegos; brother, Craig Stevens (Kairsten); sons, Anthony and Daniel Szczawinski; special friends Scott Oxborrow and Cherryl Christine and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.

Debbie was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 29, 1959. In 1964, she moved to Elko, Nevada with her parents and brother. Debbie attended all her school years in Elko. She graduated as an LPN from Great Basin Community College, one year after graduating high school.

She met the love of her life, John Szczawinski and they were immediately married. The first four years of their married life, Debbie and John moved throughout the United States. John worked construction and Debbie worked as a nurse. They returned to Elko to raise their boys shortly after their first son’s birth. As a young mother, Debbie returned to college and earned her RN degree. She enjoyed practicing at the Elko Clinic, Elko General Hospital, and Highland Manor. She practiced nursing for 25 years.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Debbie’s hobbies included cooking, gardening, canning and caring for animals. Her standard poodle, “Abby”, was always in the car with her and at her side. Debbie also enjoyed traveling, especially with her family.

A Memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Elko, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you may make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Debbie Lynn Szczawinski
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments