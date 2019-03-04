February 29, 1956-February 21, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful sister Debbie, on February 21, 2019, in Coos Bay, OR. Debbie was born on February 29, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Cosby “Curly” and Dorothy “Dottie” Brown.
Debbie worked several years as a dealer in the casino industry in Reno, Las Vegas and Coos Bay, OR. She also worked at Macy’s and was a licensed real estate agent at Next Home All State Realty in Coos Bay, OR.
Debbie was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, father, Cosby “Curly” Brown; mother, Dorothy “Dottie” Tuttle and stepfather Chuck Tuttle. She is survived by her husband, Ray Penny of Coos Bay, OR; brothers, Renney (Lauri) Brown, Doug (Darla) Brown of Elko, NV.; Cory Brown of Reno, NV.; sister, Karma Jones of Ingram, TX.; stepdaughter, Sandra Penny of Riverside, CA. and by several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her fur babies who she was the perfect dog mom to, Izzy and Sophie. Deb loved her furry babies and they loved her.
We find healing comfort in knowing that Debbie was welcomed with loving arms as she was reunited with our Mom in heaven. We know in our hearts that Mother and Daughter are dancing, laughing, singing and loving in heaven. Debbie’s ashes will be spread over the Rubies to be with her loving Mom.
