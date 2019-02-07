July 9, 1961 – February 3, 2019
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Deborah Ann Howard, 57, of Spring Creek, NV. She passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Salt lake City, Utah.
Deborah was born in Mountain Home, Idaho on July 9, 1961 to Norman and Nancy Milne. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend whose memory will forever rest in the hearts of those she touched.
She is survived by her husband, David Howard, of Lompoc, CA; sons, Mike (Molly) Terry of Draper, UT and David Terry and Rance Peralta of South Jordan, UT. Also, her sisters Diana Milne of Spring Creek, NV, Deanna (Tom) Walls of Houston, TX, and her mother Nancy Milne of Spring Creek, NV. Deborah was preceded in death by her son, Daryl Terry and father, Norman Milne.
A memorial Service will be held in Eureka, Utah on Sat. Feb. 9th at the Elk’s Lodge at 1:00pm.
“She was a loving wife, and my best friend. She made me a better person.”—Dave Howard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.