Obituaries

July 9, 1961 – February 3, 2019

It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Deborah Ann Howard, 57, of Spring Creek, NV. She passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Salt lake City, Utah.

Deborah was born in Mountain Home, Idaho on July 9, 1961 to Norman and Nancy Milne. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend whose memory will forever rest in the hearts of those she touched.

She is survived by her husband, David Howard, of Lompoc, CA; sons, Mike (Molly) Terry of Draper, UT and David Terry and Rance Peralta of South Jordan, UT. Also, her sisters Diana Milne of Spring Creek, NV, Deanna (Tom) Walls of Houston, TX, and her mother Nancy Milne of Spring Creek, NV. Deborah was preceded in death by her son, Daryl Terry and father, Norman Milne.

A memorial Service will be held in Eureka, Utah on Sat. Feb. 9th at the Elk’s Lodge at 1:00pm.

“She was a loving wife, and my best friend. She made me a better person.”—Dave Howard

