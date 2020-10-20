Deborah Kay Bailey

Debbie graduated from Eastern Oklahoma State College then received her Master’s in Speech/Communication at Texas A & M University Commerce. While in Commerce, she met and married Steve Bailey on May 30, 1981. They eventually made their home in Durant, Ok where Debbie taught high school and touched the lives of many students. Stevi Lauren Bailey, Debbie’s and Steve’s only child joined them in 1986. Their family moved to Spring Creek in the early 1990’s and built a loving Christian home that was always open to family and friends. Since 2017, Debbie was engaged in a valiant fight against Multiple Myeloma but continued to make the most of her time here in earth and continued to be worried about everyone else more than herself.