Dee Phillips was born in Mountain Home, Idaho to Riley and Rosella Tindall Chambers, joining her sister Ada Rose and her brother Lee. She was raised in Mountain City, Nevada on the 101 Ranch, where she enjoyed animals, kids, cooking and the rural countryside filled with wildflowers.

Dee attended elementary school in Mountain City and graduated from Elko High School in 1959. She formed a unique bond with so many of her high school classmates and they continued to have a reunion almost every year, which took priority on her calendar.

Her rural life continued when she married Wayne Phillips in 1959. They spent much of their married life in O’Neil Basin, raising their three daughters, Darla (Hal) Barkdull, Valerie (Mark) Byrnes, and Coni (Rob) Steward. From the time they were little girls until they were married with children of their own, she was the center of their lives, always lending a listening ear, a meal or two, hemming a pair of pants, or showing off her beautiful flowers or tomatoes.

Dee’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were one of her greatest joys. Hal Barkdull, Callie (Barkdull) Bogue, Kayla Barkdull, David Byrnes, Travis Byrnes, Beau Steward, and TiAnne Steward filled her heart and her schedule. She could be found at their school functions, 4-H and FFA activities, dance recitals, football, hockey, and soccer games, graduations. or more importantly, just spending time with all of them on the weekends or when they’d stop by to “see what Grandma has to eat.”

Ada Rose and Lee were a big part of her life, as were her cousins, nieces and nephews; she treasured her friendship with lifelong friends, Arlene Jones and Aurora Minard. We appreciate so many of you who asked about Mom in the last few years when Alzheimer’s kept her from enjoying the life she loved. Please join us on Saturday, June 25 at 3:00 pm for a Celebration of Life at Marvel’s Law Office gardens, 491 Fourth Street, Elko.