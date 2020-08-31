DeElda J. Martin

DeElda was born in Streeter, North Dakota on October 8, 1932. She moved with her parents and siblings in 1943 to Portland, Oregon. She met the love of her life while attending high school there, William (Bill) Martin, to whom she was married for 67 years. He preceded her in death in June 2019. She worked with her mother at the Pacific Fruit Co. unpacking fruit, after their children went off to school. DeElda and family moved to Carlin, Nevada in 1968 following Bill’s promotion with the Southern Pacific Railroad, where they lived for 20 years. She and her family attended St. Mark Lutheran Church faithfully. She worked at both Owen’s Market and Scott’s Market for a number of years. Along with her husband, she enjoyed snowmobiling, throwing dinner parties, and relaxing at their cabin in Jarbidge, Nevada. Being with their grandchildren, attending their sporting events, and making their favorite cookies before a visit were beloved things. In later years, playing cards with friends and family, being active with St John’s Lutheran Church, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren were treasured times.