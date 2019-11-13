Della (Dale) A. Blair

Della (Dale) Blair passed away on Saturday, November 9th at her home in Elko after a long illness. She was born on July 13th, 1934 in Yazoo County, Mississippi to Thomas and Bertha Lester. After graduation she took a trip to Wendover where she met and later married Dan Malone and had two daughters. They later divorced and she moved to Elko where she worked at the Commercial Hotel and Vogue Laundry.

She met and married Park Blair and together they owned/ran Al Park Petroleum for over 50 years. She made many lifelong friends during this time. She loved all animals and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids and took them on a memorable trip to Mississippi to see family in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Williams and Robyn (Lyle) Anthony, 4 grandkids, Jennifer (Shane) Johnsmeyer, Jason (Amanda) Anthony, Jeff Williams, and Sarah (Clint) Nesvold, 11 great-grandkids, Hayley and Sierra Haggerty, Keagen and Kory Johnsmeyer, Hannah Anthony, Trent and Emilie Nesvold, Connor, Quentin, Jade and Bentley Williams, 2 great-great-grandkids, Isaiah Zataray and Kynlee Meza, her siblings, Phayla, Bobbie, Tommy, Jerry, Sherry, and Rick. She is also survived by Park’s children and their families and her cat Rinky. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Bruce, Net, Bill, and Danny, her great-granddaughter, Lindie and son-in-law, Don. Funeral services will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16th. Viewing at 10:00, Service at 11:00 and luncheon to follow at Dalling Hall. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s organization of your choice or to the Elko Feline Fix Project. We would like to thank her family and caregivers that helped care for her during these last few years. She will be missed by all who loved her.