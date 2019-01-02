Try 1 month for 99¢
Della Etta Knapp Wood

February 13, 1922 – December 28, 2018

Della Etta (Wood) Knapp, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Highland Manor Elko. She enjoyed 96 years of life.

She bore three sons. Donald Richard (deceased) wife Shirley, Gerald D. wife Linda of Elko NV and Daniel R. wife Cindy of Spokane, WA and eight grandchildren.

