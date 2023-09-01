October 7, 1940 – August 26, 2023

Della Jane Stevens, 82, of Spring Creek, Nevada, passed away on August 26, 2023. Jane was born in Poteau, Oklahoma to Ruby Faye and Cullen Murray on October 7, 1940. She married Paul Stevens on July 31, 1976 in Carlsbad, NM.

She was involved in the Hospital Auxiliary and served as President twice, GFWC Lamoille Woman’s Club where she served as President twice and Chairman of the Lamoille County Fair for ten years. She served on the Elko Convention Board for two years, one of which as chairman. Jane supported numerous charitable organizations.

Jane was preceded in death by her grandson, Quentin Armas; sister, JoAnn Fincher and her parents Ruby Faye and Cullen Murray.

Jane is survived by her husband, Paul; daughters, Susan Finley of Albuquerque, NM; Jane Ann Getty and Barbara Caviness of Elko, NV; step-daughters, Bari Stevens-Chapman of Los Alamitos, CA and Sian Huggins of Mesa, AZ. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael (Carisa) Anchondo and Sonya Anchondo of Elko, NV; and Stephanie Finley of Albuquerque, NM; step-grandchildren, Lincoln Stevens-Chapman; Cooper Stevens-Chapman of Los Alamitos, CA; and Rhys Golden of Mesa, AZ; seven great grandchildren, Mariah Bacon, Lia Bacon, Amare Anchondo, Kemp Anchondo, McKenzie Shouse, Caydin Shouse all of Elko, NV; and Gracie Finely of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Janice Barnett and brother, Wade (Carol) Murray all of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Allen (Carlene) Murray of Murchison, TX.

To Those I love and Those Who Love Me

When I am gone, release me, let me go,

I have so many things to see and do,

You must not tie yourself to me with tears,

Be happy that we had so many years.

I gave you my love. You can only guess

How much you gave to me in happiness.

I thank you for the love you each have shown,

But now it is time I traveled on alone.

So grieve a while for me if grieve you must

Then let our grief be comforted by trust.

It’s only for a while that we must part

So bless the memories within your heart.

I won’t lie far away, for life goes on

So if you need me, call and I will come

Though you can’t see or touch me, I’ll be near,

And if you listen with your heart,

You will hear all my love around you,

Soft and clear,

And then, when you must come this way alone,

I’ll great you with a smile and say

“Welcome Home”

Christina Rossetti

Memorials may be made to Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, Post Office Box 184, Imlay, NV 89418

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Genesis Hospice.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.