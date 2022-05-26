Delma Maxine Baumgartner Chapin

July 24,1923 - May 7, 2022

Longtime local resident, Delma Chapin passed away at the age of 98, surrounded by her family on May 7, 2022 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Delma was born to Frank and Ella Baumgardner in Huntington, West Virginia on July 24, 1923. One of seven children, she spent her childhood in Huntington, attending elementary through high school there.

Her entire family eventually moved west and at the age of 17 she moved to North Fork, Nevada and later to Elko with her sister and brother-in-law Pearl and John Vignolo in 1940. She worked for Purity Dairy in Elko owned by the Vignolo family and also worked at the Laing Ranch north of Elko.

A year after moving to the Elko area, she met and married a local cowboy, George Chapin Sr. on November 8, 1941. They spent several years working in Jiggs and various ranches in Elko County before moving into town in the early 1950's. They raised two children, George Chapin Jr., born in 1943 and Gail Chapin born in 1944. Delma was an amazing mom who loved not just her own children, but any kid who happened to be around. She helped raise a few kids who didn't officially belong to her and throughout her life was a mother figure to many.

It was during this time on the ranches, that she began cultivating her talent as a well known cook, baker and candy maker. Her mother-in-law Alice Chapin taught her how to cook and later told her, “I think you're a better cook than I am,” which she considered one of her biggest compliments. She could make nearly anything and would share any recipe or show you how to make it. She loved having large gatherings and family dinners.

She always enjoyed spending time with her West Virginia family, while also becoming a vital and loved family member of the Chapin and McKnight families that she married into. Delma loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She always had a joke ready to tell, right up to the very end of her life. She was known to have bets going with various family members much of the time.

While her kids were in high school during the early 1960's she took a new career path and started the nursing program here in Elko, during its' first few flagship years. She became a licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) in 1963 at the age of 40. She worked at the hospital for several years as a surgical nurse, she worked the floor at Elko General Hospital and then worked at the Ruby Mountain Manor for several years before she retired in the mid 1980's. She loved nursing and was a well known and respected member of the hospital staff and medical community. She was known for her high work ethic, skill, compassion and wit; not just with her patients, but also her co-workers.

She became a grandmother in the early 1970's and played a big role in raising both of her grandchildren: Georgia and Gary. Although she was working full time as a nurse, she still spent plenty of time taking care of them, camping, having sleep overs and going on many family outings. She took them along with her in whatever she was doing, attended their activities and supported them through all their important milestones in life.

She retired from active nursing due to her husbands health in the mid 1980's and took care of him until his death in 1999. They enjoyed a long and happy marriage and they were married 57 years at the time of his death; something she was very proud of.

She lived another 23 years as a widow. Although she missed her husband she carried on very independently and kept herself busy with her many girlfriends and family members. She became a great-grandmother in the early 2000's and took as much of an interest and spent as much time with them as she did her children and grandchildren. She continued to cook and host large and lively dinners, she continued to garden, do crafts, crochet, read and go to coffee both at the Stockmen's and later at JR's.

The house she lived in here in Elko has been in the Chapin and McKnight families for over 100 years. She was the longest resident of the well known family home, living there for 67 years, as both it's greatest caretaker and knowledgeable and forthcoming family historian. She was the long time anchor of the family and she enjoyed sharing the history of the house and its' family members.

She didn't claim to be old until she turned 90. She lived alone with family help nearly to the end of her life. Although she suffered with vision loss and other age related issues, she carried on with sensibility and dignity, and she never lost her sense of humor.

Delma always enjoyed people, she was a great friend and her love was unconditional. She made new friends throughout her entire life, right up to the very end. She taught nearly everyone around her something or influenced them in a positive way. She taught us most by her example of the decency with which she treated everyone around her and the decency which she chose to live her life. We are extremely blessed and grateful to have had her for as long as we did. She will be remembered with an abundance of love and gratitude and greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Alice “Gail” Chapin, her husband George Edwin Chapin Sr., parents Frank and Ella Baumgardner, brothers Harry and (Mildred) Baumgardner, Ben Baumgardner, Russel Baumgardner, and Junior Baumgardner, sisters Pearl and (John) Vignolo, and Roxy and (John) Webb,daughter-in law Patricia Chapin, in-laws, Alice and Ed Chapin, Charlie and Lois Chapin, Patty Chapin, Vernon Chapin, and Harold Chapin.

She is survived by her in-laws Jerry and Karla Chapin, Rita Chapin, Judy Chapin, son George Chapin Jr., grandchildren Georgia Chapin Guzman (Sergio), Gary Chapin (Tonya), great grandchildren Aiden and Olivia Guzman, Creiyon Spencer, Cohen and Trislyn Chapin and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our heartfelt thanks to Delma's medical providers: Dr. Terry Nivens, Dr. Robert Rosenquist, Low Vision Specialist, Kevin Hull, Dr. Brad Berlew, Skin Cancer and Dermatology, LabCorp, and all of their staffs. She was blessed to have amazing caregivers: Denise Clark, Shonna Wilcox, Judy Robison, Cindy Lund, the entire staff of assisted living at Highland Manor and the nursing staff at NNRH during end of life.

A memorial and celebration of Delma's life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, June 25th at Burns Funeral Chapel in Elko. Those who wish to make a donation may do so to the charity of their choice.